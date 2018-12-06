PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man accused of trying to lure a child on social media was sentenced to 33 years in prison on Thursday.
Douglas Earl Brandow was arrested in April after he allegedly communicated online with undercover law enforcement officer and tried to pay the officer for sex.
Law enforcement say Brandow believed he was talking to a 13-year-old child and initiated the conversation on an online application where people can talk and meet up.
Brandow agreed to meet the undercover officer in Portland; Law enforcement watching Brandow saw him using his phone at same time sexually explicit text messages were sent to the undercover officer and arrested him near the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Start Street.
Brandow in October pleaded guilty to purchasing sex with a minor, luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree. In court Thursday, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison and received a 45-month probation sentence.
He will also have to register as a sex offender and will be on three years of post-prison supervision.
