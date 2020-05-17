PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police arrested a man connected to a shooting on Friday in Southeast Portland.
Officers had responded to the area of 15600 block of Southeast Stark Street on a report of shots fired shortly before noon. Officers found multiple occupied units of an apartment building had bullet holes in them. No one was injured.
An investigation determined the shooting was a component of domestic violence. A search warrant was issued and resulted in the arrest of 35-year-old Renardo A. Mitchell.
Mitchell was booked into the Multnomah County Jail where he is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and first-degree burglary.
