PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that happened inside a home in southeast Portland on Sunday.
Devante G. Santos was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on second degree assault and fourth degree domestic assault, police said. The domestic violence assault was added after he assaulted a family member that caused an injury.
Just after 11 a.m., officer responded to a report of a disturbance in the in the 5300 of Southeast 136th Avenue
As officers were responding, they were advised that there could be a gun and/or knife involved.
When officers arrived, they heard the fight and found the two men involved still fighting in a stairwell. Officers challenged them and stopped the fight.
Paramedics arrived and treated a man known to Santos for multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Police seized a knife as evidence. It’s not clear if a gun was ever involved, according to police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Extremely dangerous criminals on the loose in our communities, just mean the criminal justice system is not doing it’s #1 job of protecting us from criminals. Shame on this new Liberal Lack Of Justice System that’s irresponsibility leaves us all in grave danger!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.