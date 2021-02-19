VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody after using a machete to rob a man and then steal his vehicle on Friday morning in Vancouver.
Deputies responded to a call about a vehicle being stolen at 8:42 a.m. at 7900 Northeast 18th Avenue. The victim told deputies that a man with a machete robbed him and threatened to kill him before taking his vehicle. The victim also says the man crashed into a fence as he was leaving the area.
A short time later deputies say the suspect, Junior Herman, drove the stolen vehicle through a garage and crashed through multiple fences before coming to a stop in a field at Marrion Elementary School. No one was at the school because it is under construction.
Investigators say the suspect then left the vehicle and went into a neighborhood area Northeast 10th Street and Northeast 100th Avenue. As deputies were looking for the suspect he reportedly committed two more burglaries before being found by law enforcement, hiding in a tree.
Herman is now facing multiple charges including hit and run, theft, and robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.