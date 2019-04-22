PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 51-year-old man was arrested in Washington County Monday after police say he robbed a bank in southwest Portland.
According to Portland police, Brett W. Martin entered the Key Bank in the 3500 block of Southwest Troy Street just before 11 a.m. and displayed a note demanding money.
Martin received an undisclosed amount of cash and left the bank without incident, police say.
He was later located by Portland and Beaverton police officers at the intersection of Southwest Turquoise Loop in Washington County and was arrested without incident.
Martin was lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on a U.S. Marshals Service hold.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Robbery Detail Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.
