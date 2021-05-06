KELSO, WA (KPTV) – The Kelso Police Department arrested a man on charges following a May 2020 murder-suicide that left 31-year-old Brittany Thuney dead.
Officers arrested Kyle Belenski on Thursday for crimes of tampering with physical evidence, making false statements to a public servant, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and a no contact/protection order violation.
Kelso police said on May 15, 2020, 60-year-old Scott Belenski murdered Thuney after following her to a convenience store. They said he followed Thuney after she dropped off her 7-year-old daughter with her father, Kyle Belenski. Scott Belenski shot Thuney two different times before killing her at an AM/PM convenience store. He then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.
Officers arrested Kyle Belenski in Kelso and he was taken to the Cowlitz County Jail.
Kelso police said the statute of limitation on homicide has no end and the investigation into Thuney’s murder remains open.
