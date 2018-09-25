TANGENT, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested on charges of manslaughter and assault after his uncle was found dead in Tangent.
Emergency crews responded to the 31000 block of McLagan Road at 4:21 p.m. Friday on a report of a man who was unconscious and not breathing.
Donald Whisenhunt, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators determined Whisenhunt had been in a physical altercation at 7 p.m. Thursday that involved his nephew, 45-year-old Chad Adam Cheever.
An autopsy showed Whisenhunt died as a result of his injuries from the physical altercation.
Cheever was located by law enforcement at the Union Gospel Mission in Salem on Tuesday. He was interviewed and arrested on charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault.
Detectives said Whisenhunt and Cheever lived on the same property in Tangent.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Lovik at 541-967-3950.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.