PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in northeast Portland this past April, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Herbert Lee Scruggs Jr. was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
The charges stem from a crash that happened on April 20 on Northeast 102nd Avenue on the overpass above Interstate 84.
An investigation revealed that Scruggs was driving a red Dodge pickup truck southbound on NE 102nd at an estimated speed of about 100 miles per hour. The pickup then swerved over the center median and struck a northbound Lexus SUV head-on.
As a result of the crash, the Lexus was knocked into the path of a Toyota Sienna minivan that was traveling northbound.
Ray Warren Ilar, 47, was a passenger in the Lexus, which had been in service as an Uber car, and was ejected through the front windshield. According to police, Ilar was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Ilar died at the scene from his injuries, according to police.
The female driver of the Lexus sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated.
The minivan was driven by a juvenile, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Scruggs was ejected during the crash and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During their investigation, police learned that the pickup truck that Scruggs was driving had been reported stolen.
The district attorney's office said Scruggs was taken into custody by Portland police on Thursday.
Scruggs is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 2 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
