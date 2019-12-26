Man arrested on several charges after standoff in Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – A man was arrested on several charges following a standoff in Battle Ground Thursday.
Just after 10:45 a.m., Battle Ground police responded to a 911 call to check the welfare of a man who was trashing the inside of a house in the 200 block of Southwest 12th Street.
Officers quickly determined that several crimes had been committed, including domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment and malicious mischief. Police say the man had an active arrest warrant out of Oregon for felon in possession of a firearm.
Officers say the man was currently in possession of firearms and was a significant risk to family members.
A SWAT team was activated just after 12:30 p.m. About two and a half hours later, the man was taken into custody.
The man was identified as 42-year-old David Lynn Cargile, a Battle Ground resident.
Cargile was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of assault IV domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment, malicious mischief II, and 11 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also booked on the warrant out of Oregon for felon in possession of a firearm.
