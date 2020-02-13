PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man arrested more than 100 times for stealing repeatedly from several area retail stores has been sentenced to just over one-and-a-half years in prison, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Barry Sanders was also sentenced to five years formal probation after he was convicted of two counts of theft in the first degree and three counts of theft in the second degree.
During his probation, Sanders will be barred from entered any Target, Safeway, Fred Meyer, Home Depot, or Winco store for any purpose. If he does, or if he commits any new crime, he agrees to an additional 26 months in prison, according to the attorney’s office.
To encourage the court to give him a lesser sentence and to prove that he will no longer engage in criminal activity, Sanders filed a two-page document with the court.
In the document, Sanders agreed to take advantage of programs presented and available to him and admitted that he has stolen items from stores throughout Portland more than 1,000 times, but was caught less than ten-percent of the time because he is “a talent, professional thief”.
He also admitted that his criminal record supports the fact that he has had “persistent involvement” in the criminal justice system, the attorney’s office says.
RELATED:
5/19: Court docs: Man accused of stealing more than $1,500 worth of meat, detergent from grocery stores across Portland
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.