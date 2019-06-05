HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested twice in one week after attempting to get back a bike that he claimed was his, but police say he stole it.
The Happy Valley Police Department said a resident reported on May 30 that they saw a man going through houses under construction in the area of Southeast 169th Avenue and Fox Glen Court.
Deputies responded to the area and located the suspect, identified as Robert Donilo McVicker, leaving the area.
According to police, McVicker was in possession of items suspected to be stolen from a construction site. McVicker allegedly admitted to being inside the homes under construction.
McVicker was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a trespassing charges. The theft investigation is ongoing, according to police.
During the initial contact, police said deputies noticed that McVicker was riding an expensive mountain bike and questioned him about it.
According to police, McVicker told "many stories" about the bike, and one was that he got it by "taking it off the porch of an apartment where it was offered for free after a client was evicted."
Deputies were able to track down where the bike was originally sold. They were then able to locate the original buyer who said the $700 bike was stolen off his apartment porch last July, but never reported it because he didn't have the serial number.
Police said McVicker had been released from jail by the time deputies learned the bike had been stolen.
A deputy reached out to McVicker to further interview him about the bike, and police said he made up another story about where he got it.
According to police, McVicker asked if he could get the bike back.
A deputy arranged to meet him at the Happy Valley Community Policing Center, and on June 3, McVicker showed up to get the bike.
Police said he was arrested for theft of a bicycle and booked into the Clackamas County Jail again.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.