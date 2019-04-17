PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who was arrested with a gun near Madison High School in northeast Portland was sentenced to three years in prison.
Christopher Dwayne Washington, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge of felon in possession of a firearm Tuesday. He initially faced additional charges including unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Officers responded to Madison High School the afternoon of Dec. 4, 2018. A student reported seeing a man with a gun near the tennis courts in Glenhaven Park, just north of the school.
A man matching the description provided by the student was found waiting at a nearby TriMet bus stop on 82nd Avenue.
Washington was taken into custody, searched and police said he was carrying a handgun.
Investigators said they did not believe Washington had planned to enter the school. The school was placed into lockout as a precaution during the investigation.
Along with three years and four months in prison, Washington was ordered to serve two years post-prison supervision.
