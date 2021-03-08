Man arrested with loaded gun at Gateway Transit Center in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man is in custody after finding a loaded gun on him at the Gateway Transit Center in the 1100 block of Northeast 99th Avenue on Monday evening.
Officers got the call around 7:09 p.m. and say light rail control reported a man at the transit center who had stepped in front of a bus as if he was intentionally trying to be run over. Transit employees also requested an ambulance for the man.
A sergeant and officer tried to talk with the man for several minutes, but based on his behavior it appeared the man may have been in a drug-induced crisis. When officers attempted to take the man into custody for interfering with public transportation he resisted and officers used pepper spray to get him into custody.
After the suspect was placed into custody they found him to be in possession of a loaded handgun. The man was taken to the hospital to see if he needed medical treatment for the underlying causes that influenced his behavior.
The man’s name and charges will be released after he is either cited or booked.
