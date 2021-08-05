Man asks for help after work truck, tools were stolen in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local man is asking for the public's help after his work truck and all of his tools inside it were stolen in southeast Portland.
Robert Hofmann told FOX 12 that someone stole his black Harley Davidson model Ford F-250 outside of his mom's apartment near Southeast 70th and Southeast Foster. He said he has been dreaming of buying this truck since 2004, and was finally able to get enough money to do so last month. Hofmann said he heartbroken over the theft.
"This is not right. I earned this truck, legitimately. I belong in the labors union, and now because all my tools have been stolen, now I can't go to work. I had my boots, my hardhats in there," Hofmann told FOX 12. "I'm asking for the people to help me regain this truck back, and I'm offering a $500 reward."
Hofmann said to make things worse, his wife is battling COVID-19, so he really needs to get back to work. A friend of Hofmann's has set up of GoFundMe account to help pay for everything he lost. Anyone who would like to help can do so here.
The F-250 pickup truck has Washington plates - CO9884X. Anyone who has seen the truck, or knows where it is, is asked to contact Portland police.
(1) comment
That is one sweet truck, feel for the guy, should be easy to spot
