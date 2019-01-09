LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) - A man convicted of charges, including encouraging child sex abuse, is now accused of taking upskirt photos of a child.
Carl Rainey pleaded guilty in August 2013 after police say he used his cell phone to take photos of a mother and a daughter in a Fred Meyer changing room in Gresham.
Rainey is now accused of doing something similar at a wedding.
In the 2013 case, police say the victims saw Rainey stick his hand and cell phone over the door of their changing room. The woman screamed and Rainey ran but later admitted to police that he had pointed his phone into the dressing room.
Rainey was eventually sentenced to four months in jail and five years of supervised probation. He appeared in court again on Wednesday and is now facing a count of voyeurism.
In August last year, La Center police say they were called to a wedding reception at La Center Community Park.
Police at the park said they spoke to witnesses who claim Rainey took a picture up the skirt of a child.
A responding officer says Rainey’s father immediately came up to him when he arrived and said the suspect dropped his phone and must have pressed a button and taken multiple pictures by accident.
Witnesses, however, told the officer they confronted Rainey before he left and say they heard him tell his brother “I got caught, we need to go”.
FOX 12 spoke with a photographer at the wedding who says it was no accident.
Jeff Wirth says he witnessed what happened and put a stop to it.
“I regret not going up behind him and stealing his phone so he didn’t have time to delete the evidence and that sort of thing,” Wirth said. “I regret not tackling him and just doing a citizen’s arrest on him right there. It was wild, I’ve never witnessed anything that creepy in real life before.”
Police arrested Rainey and he was booked at the Clark County Jail. He has been released and is set to appear in court again on Jan. 22.
