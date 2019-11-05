COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a brutal attack on a man in Columbia County.
The victim said he was at a gathering in Rainier Saturday evening when he says a man he didn't know attacked him so badly it's left him with shattered eye sockets.
“I’m that somebody could do this to another person and leave me dead in the dirt,” Gabe Bonwell said.
Bonwell can hardly see his eyes are so swollen.
He's recovering from an attack deputies said landed him in the hospital with severe face injuries.
“All it would've taken is one more punch and I would've been a potato for the rest of my life. Or one more kick or whatever they did to me. I don’t know,” Bonwell said.
Bonwell said he was at a small gathering with friends on Fern Hill Road in Rainier Saturday night.
It quickly turned into a large party, and people he'd never met started showing up.
There were three men in particular Bonwell and his friends believed were there for more than just a barbecue.
“I didn't know them but I did have a bad feeling about them showing up because they just had this feeling to them that they wanted to fight they wanted one misunderstanding to happen or one excuse just to beat someone up,” Karrah Gatten said.
Gatten was there with her boyfriend, and Bonwell
She said there was an exchange of words but then things quickly escalated between the men and her boyfriend.
“I was trying to like mediate pull people off of them and everything and then the next thing I know is my glasses are getting thrown of my face and I'm out cold,” Gatten said.
Gatten said when she came to, she saw her friend Bonwell lying on the ground.
“I've never seen something like that it was like out of a horror movie,” she said. “I just remember waking up and hearing that he's not breathing and then seeing him. I for sure thought that I was losing like my best friend that night.”
Deputies said Bonwell was attacked but he doesn't remember much.
“They’re yelling 'I think I might've killed someone, and they just leave,'” Gatten said.
Then she watched as the man that attacked Bonwell took off.
If you'd like to help Gabe with his medical expenses, head to his GoFundMe page here.
