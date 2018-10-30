COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man attacked by a K-9 while an inmate at the Columbia County jail will now get more than $250 thousand dollars.
It's part of a settlement with the county after the inmate sued.
Christopher Bartlett said his civil rights were violated, claiming the attack as assault and battery.
His attorney said it is important to "establish some level of precedent so this type of excessive force, especially against the mentally ill, is less likely to occur in the future."
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the grand jury and CIS investigators found the use of force to be justified.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.