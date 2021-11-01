PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Dennis Cote is now recovering after he was attacked over the weekend in southeast Portland. He said he was walking from Starbucks to Home Depot near southeast 102nd and Stark.
“This person comes up behind me and bumps into me and he takes out a knife and I see it and he says I think we’re going to change things up here and he pokes me in the hand with the knife,” Cote said. “I figure out that he probably wants to get my duffle bag that I bring to work because I had just come from work at the airport.” Cote backed away from the man but he wouldn’t leave him alone.
“I tried to throw my pumpkin spice americano on him to like get him away and then he gets really mad and says I saw you chinky eyes at the Starbucks across the street,” he said. Cote said he then ran away but the man chased him through the gas station.
“And then he hits me like five times and I like go to the ground and he breaks my other glasses and there’s blood everywhere,” he said. “Another person comes over and like stops their car and like gets him to go away but then he comes back and keeps circling me.” Portland Police were called and arrived several minutes later and arrested 45-eyear-old Mark Franklyn. Franklyn is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and fourth degree assault.
“He tries to make it sound like I was the one who started it but like I’m the one covered in blood,” Cote said. Cote suffered a broken nose, head trauma and a concussion.
“I’m still in like a lot of pain, my face really hurts a lot and I’m in grad school so it’s hard to do the readings for class because it’s really blurry and my eyes have a hard time focusing,” he said.