PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man said he was attacked by a man with a brick while watering flowers at a community rose garden.
The rose garden is on the corner of Southwest 14th and Montgomery.
Neighbors planted it back in March to deter homeless people from camping there.
On Monday, a man said he was watering the roses when a stranger started yelling at him.
The man walked back to his car to leave and he said the suspect followed him and threw a brick at his car.
The man called 911 and he said the suspect tried to throw another rock at him as he drove away, but missed.
Police later arrested 40-year-old Aaron White.
He's now facing charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
