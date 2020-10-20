PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was taken to the hospital after being attacked in Southeast Portland on Monday, according to police.
Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a report of an assault in the 3500 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found the man who had been attacked by a two male suspects with a mallet and a steel bar.
Police said the victim had told a security guard that there were two men harassing people in the area. The victim was leaving the area when the same suspects began harassing him. It was then when the victim was attacked with a wooden mallet and steel bar. The victim did not fight back.
Two security guards witnessed the attack and ran over to help. They were able to intervine and hold the suspects until police could arrive.
Police said the victim was struck several times on the front and back of his head. He was taken to the hospital with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the suspects, a juvenile, was taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center and charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The other suspect identified as Jakub Ramond Cyr, 18, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on second-degree and third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Christensen at 503-823-2087 or email Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
