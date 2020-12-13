PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man jumped into the Columbia River in an attempt to escape while being chased by Portland Police Bureau officers on Saturday.
An officer spotted a stolen green 1997 Subaru Legacy parked in a westbound lane but facing eastbound shortly before 11:00 p.m. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off.
Police said the officer did not immediately follow the suspect due to the risk to public safety. An officer from a different agency spotted the car driven in the wrong direction on Northeast Airport Way. The suspect drove as fast as 100 miles-per-hour “while surfing through traffic and not being pursued by police vehicles.”
The suspect at one point drove onto the pedestrian/bike path leading from Northeast Airport Way to Northeast Marine Drive and then down a gravel road near the riverbank and stopped, according to police.
Police said that’s when the suspect got out of the car and ran into the river. At that time, the temperature outside was 42 degrees with 10 to 15 miles per hour winds.
The suspect tried to swim to the middle of the river but eventually got out and was placed into custody.
Trevon Wade Gilliand, 23, was first hospitalized for possible hypothermia and later cited for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted to elude and reckless driving.
