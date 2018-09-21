PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A daughter helped her mom fight off a man, who broke into their southeast Portland home and attempted to rape the 76-year-old woman.
On the night of Sept. 12, Barbara Stross woke up when she felt something plop down on her bed.
“I thought for a minute there was an animal,” the elderly woman said.
But, she quickly realized there was a man inside her basement apartment and he was laying right on top of her.
“He put his hand over my mouth, kept saying, ‘shh, shh.’”
She said she began to scream for her daughter, Ingrid, who was upstairs in the main house.
As she screamed, her attacker put his hands down on her neck, trying to strangle her. But, the 5-foot-tall, 100-pound woman, fought back.
“I’m not used to putting up with being beaten up," she said.
More than a week later, she still has the bruises.
“There’s some scratches that are healing,” Stross said.
Hearing her mother’s screams, Ingrid Renan Clark, said she ran down the two flights of stairs to her mother’s detached apartment.
She said, when she burst in the door, she began to scream aggressively.
“I remember thinking I need to scream really low. I didn’t necessarily want him to know I was a woman.”
Renan Clark told FOX 12, she charged at the man, pushing him.
The alleged attacker, who police have identified as 30-year-old Joseph Green Jr., ran away, leaving his pants on the bedroom floor. The two women said, they immediately locked the door behind him and called 911.
According to court documents, a short time later, a Portland Police officer saw two men fighting and one of them was only wearing boxers.
Police said, it turns out, Green tried to break into another home, just blocks away, but was confronted by the man who lives there.
Stross and her daughter were driven to that second home, where Renan Clark was able to identify him as the man who attempted to rape her mother.
Renan Clark told FOX 12 she knew her mother’s alleged attacker by name and had spoken with him on three occasions. According to her, he is homeless and, based on their previous interactions, she thought he was kind and gentle.
Investigators said Green, who appeared in court on Friday, later confessed to breaking into the two women’s home and trying to have sex with Stross.
Green is now facing at least a dozen felony charges and is due back in court in November. He is currently being held at the Multnomah County Jail.
Although the two women were rattled by the attempted rape, they said they do not want to live in fear.
“I don’t feel unsafe. I mean, we’re both strong women,” Renan Clark said.
They said, they’re going to enroll in free self-defense classes Portland Police Bureau offers and they encourage others to do the same.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.