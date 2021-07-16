MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Marion County deputies say a man is back in jail after walking away from a transition center for almost a week. Deputies say William McCormick, 43 walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center around 12:28 p.m. on July 10. He was in custody for a parole violation.
At just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday someone reported seeing a man matching the suspect’s description in the 21000 block of Dolores Way Northeast near Aurora. When deputies arrived on scene they located McCormick who led deputies on a short foot pursuit before giving up and being brought into custody. He is now being lodged in the Marion County Jail.
The Marion County Transition Center prepares people for re-entry into the community prior to release from custody. They are allowed to leave the facility for pre-approved treatment or medical appointments.
