PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Minnesota man is preparing to bike across Oregon as part of a mission to make the outdoors more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.
Mikah Meyer picked up his bike this week and plans to begin his ride on Sunday.
It’s part of an overall program called “Outside Safe Space.”
Meyer has already ran across Minnesota and Mississippi to raise awareness for this cause. He said he would like to see these activities become more inclusive for all.
He said his goal is to get more of the country’s brands to be more inclusive to this community.
"I grew up in Nebraska,” Meyer said. “I didn't meet an openly gay adult until I was 19 and left Nebraska so the goal of this journey is to do something epic. An amazing outdoor adventure that will grab people's attention and show them what an openly gay adventurer looks like.”
He will begin the 363-mile ride at the Washington border and then ride south along the coast.
