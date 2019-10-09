BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man, who was caught on camera rummaging through a woman’s car, is now behind bars, but not for breaking into cars.
Police said 18-year-old Treyvon Harrison turned himself into Beaverton police this week, where he was cited.
Little did he know; Portland police officers were also there waiting for him. Portland Police's Gun Violence Response Team arrested Harrison for attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting in June.
“The shock on his face when that light came on, it was priceless, I couldn’t stop laughing I played it over and over again,” the Beaverton woman who captured the intruder on her car camera said.
In fear of retaliation, the woman doesn’t want to share her name or show her face. But she said she’s glad the mystery man got his time on camera. The deer-in-the-headlights look got a lot of attention. The video went viral, making its way across the country.
"The story has kind of gotten a life of its own. It went global, apparently because the picture was funny, it caught people’s attention,” said the woman.
Police said Harrison, who’s now in jail, is facing attempted murder charges.
The woman said she’s thankful she didn’t confront the intruder that night.
She said the shooting was terrifying and she’s glad someone with a watchful eye caught a possible suspect.
“I’m a little bit of a detective when it comes to things. I just want to work for police but I don’t want to do all the hard work of the training and running. I was raised in a family where you do what you can to help I mean the police put their life on the line everyday,” the woman said.
The woman said she’s happy to help and she hopes Harrison can learn a lesson from this.
“I actually pray for him. We’ve all been praying that this helps him change, make a different turn in his life and maybe finds a better path. That’s really what I want for him,” the woman said.
Harrison will be back in court Thursday.
