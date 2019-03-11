VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A man is wanted in Vancouver for breaking into a Vancouver video game store and it was all caught on camera.
"The person who broke in might've only stolen about a hundred dollars' worth of merchandise, but we're told he caused thousands of dollars' worth of damage,” Owner Cooper Bates said.
A rock through a front window followed by not one but two smashed cases.
This is the damage Vancouver police said a thief caused when he broke into Double Jump Video Games last week.
The owner of the store said the suspect actually came into the shop earlier in the day when they were open only to come back later around two in the morning.
We're told he caused around $2,500 dollars’ worth of damage.
He was only in the store for about a minute and thirty seconds getting away with only a few items.
“It’s just like a punch in the stomach when you see someone throw a rock through your door. It's scary,” Bates said.
The owner told FOX 12 he will be adding more cameras around the store.
If you have any information about the person seen in the video contact Vancouver police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.