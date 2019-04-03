PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A small business owner in Vancouver said a man stole a tablet from her store and the theft was caught on camera.
This happened at Main Street Vintage Home.
In the security video, you can see a man grab the tablet off the counter and stuff it into his pants.
The owner said because of the theft, she had to close the store for a day so she could replace the tablet.
If you recognize this man call Vancouver police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.