WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole packages from a Woodburn home last week.
The theft happened on Oct. 18 at around 3:35 p.m. in the 400 block of Turnberry Road.
Police said a Ring Doorbell surveillance camera caught the man walking up to the front of the house and stealing the packages.
According to police, the suspect is a white or possibly Hispanic man, standing about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 3 inches tall, with a heavy build. He arrived as a passenger in a grey Nissan Xterra that was driven by another unknown person.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to call the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
