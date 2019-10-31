PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A disturbing crime was caught on camera early Wednesday morning in north Portland of a man touching himself on a family’s doorstep.
“It is very alarming,” Ashley Monroe, who lives in the St. Johns neighborhood said.
The video her security camera caught was from 4 a.m. and showed a man walking up to her porch and making a motion towards the camera, as if he’s making sure it’s recording. He then begins to touch himself.
“It didn’t dawn on me what he was doing. It sounds naive,” Monroe told FOX 12.
Monroe quickly put the pieces together once she saw a second video posted by a neighbor about a mile away and two and a half hours earlier.
Around 1:30 a.m. that same morning, the man gets out of a car and walks up to another family’s front door.
“He actually waves his hand to make sure he’s being recorded,” Ashley said, describing the second video. “He actually gets out of his car and sits in front of the door, like he’s kind of building himself up to it.”
In this video, the man lingers for a few seconds and then gets back in the car and leaves.
“It was very intentional that he wanted to be seen. So, myself, as a parent and just with how many kids are in this area, it makes me really scared with just how many people are in costume and stuff, you know.”
With it being Halloween, Monroe worries the man could do something worse.
“Especially being an exhibitionist…he’s gonna do this in front of kids,” Monroe said.
Police said they’re investigating the crime. If caught, investigators say the man could be facing disorderly conduct or indecent exposure charges.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.