PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man in Alaska recently celebrated his 80th birthday, and his granddaughter here in Portland, gave him the most special gift he could ask for.
What was supposed to be a day of celebration, excitement, and accomplishment, became a day of sorrow. Back in 1961, Billy Macon Sr. graduated from Anchorage High School, now formally known as West Anchorage High, but when he received his diploma, it had a red stamp right in the middle with words that have stayed with him for the past few decades.
At 19 years old, Macon walked miles to school in the snow and worked two jobs to support his growing family, he barely had time for homework.
“I got a job with the janitors, I would work bussing dishes till 12-1 o clock, till the function was over. By the time I got ready to make that mile and halftrack on the way home, I couldn’t do much homework because I had sleep in my eyes,” says Macon Sr.
In May of 1961, Macon received a diploma after graduating Anchorage High that had a red stamp in the middle that said, ‘This Student Met the Minimum State Requirements”
“I thought I had done something amazing by getting a diploma for the family.”
Macon quit school twice, but it was a close friend who encouraged him to go back.
Macon said with tears in his eyes, “He said, if you go back to school and get your diploma, you’ll be more man.”
His family says they don’t often see Macon sad, but this hits home—making him feel like a failure
“For someone to call out that you didn’t do as well as you should have, was really harmful to his spirit,” says Tafena Timpson, Macon’s Granddaughter.
60 years later, thanks Tafena, Macon got a new diploma in January. He even got a surprise graduation ceremony just for him.
“Unbelievable. Only thing I can say is unbelievable. My granddaughter said I’m going to make this right and she did it,” says Macon.
It took two years of emails and phone calls when Tafena turned to Facebook and got responses. Today in the age of social media, the Macon family says to use your voice to stand up for yourself. Because a little can go a long way.
“I was more determined to be a good parent father. I don’t know if it was supposed to be a blockade, detour. But I’m 80 years old, I figured, I must have done a pretty good job.”
Mr. Macon is a retired business owner—he even went on to be a published author and on top of all that, raised four children. Safe to say, he became very successful.