PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly launching a firework mortar at police during a riot in Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.
The investigation began on July 4 when Portland police declared a riot during a demonstration in downtown Portland. According to court documents, people in the crowd threw firework mortars at officer. The mortars landed near officers and exploded in a shower of sparks that had a potential to cause injury.
An officer reported seeing an individual later identified as Randal Marcus McCorkle, holding a tube and throwing it toward officers, according to court documents. The officer said he saw a firework mortar launch from the tube in the direction of approaching officers.
When officers contacted McCorkle, they found fireworks inside his backpack. He was arrested without further incident.
McCorkle is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of riot and one count of recklessly endangering another person, according to the DA’s Office.
"The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office will presumptively decline to prosecute cases where the most serious offenses are city ordinance violations and crimes that do not involve property damage, theft, or the use or threat of force against another person. When an individual case presents unusual, aggravating circumstances, however, our office may prosecute the case. All other offenses, including those that allege acts of physical violence will be handled according to general office policies."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.