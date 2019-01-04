PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man arrested following a robbery and stabbing on Christmas morning in downtown Portland now faces charges including attempted murder.
Saul Vela, 19, was arrested Dec. 25.
Officers responded to the MAX platform at Southwest 1st Avenue and Oak Street at 6:40 a.m. A man was found at the scene suffering from critical injuries, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police said the stabbing victim and two other people were waiting for the MAX train when they were approached by Vela and another person.
The other person pulled out a handgun and one of the victims handed over a cell phone, according to court documents. The man who gave up his phone told police the phone did not work.
That man started to walk away, a probable cause affidavit states, but looked back and saw Vela attacking his friend.
Police said the assault victim was stabbed multiple times.
Vela was found by officers nearby with dried blood on his right hand, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states a detective attempted to interview Vela, but he pretended to be sleeping.
Vela and a second person were taken into custody. The second person was not arrested, according to police.
Investigators said Vela did not know the victims.
Vela was initially arrested on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. A grand jury later returned a 15-count indictment that includes additional charges of unlawful use of a weapon and attempted murder.
Vela was arraigned on the indictment Friday morning and pleaded not guilty. He remained in jail Friday and is due back in court next month.
