MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A Milwaukie man is charged with attempted murder after deputies say he intentionally hit a man five times with his pickup.
65-year-old Leslie Meyer made his first court appearance by video link from the Clackamas County Jail on Monday; his bail is now set at more than a quarter of a million dollars.
Clackamas County deputies say the collision occurred on Sunday in front of a 7-11 convenience store on Southeast 82nd Avenue near Otty Road.
The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 38-year-old Jason Schwartz.
According to investigators, the two men know each other, and were involved in a verbal fight before things turned violent.
Witnesses say meyers pulled into the parking lot and, picking up speed, targeted Schwartz and hit him several times.
“He was jolting at him, coming at him, taunting him with his vehicle,” Matthew Dawson, a 7-11 employee, said.
Another witness said he thought Meyers was going to kill Schwartz.
“The dude comes backing up to re-run over him and he hits me in the knee and I’m like, ‘okay, I’m going to back up, because this dude evidently looks like he trying to murder this man right here,’” Joseph Sipe said.
Deputies say Meyer left the scene after the incident and hit another driver who tried to block him in to prevent his escape. Another witness chased after Meyer and deputies arrested him shortly after just down the block.
Shwartz was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Witnesses say he has a head injury and a broken leg. Deputies said despite his injuries, Shwartz was able to talk to investigators about what happened from his hospital bed.
Meyer will be back in court for a preliminary hearing next week.
