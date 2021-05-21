Man charged with attempted murder, stalking in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a man is in custody after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had tried to break into her apartment.
On May 13, deputies began investigating the stalking case in the community of Aloha. Around the same time Beaverton police got a call from an out-of-state witness who was receiving images from the suspect. Deputies identified 21-year-old Conner Charriere as the person who tried to break into the apartment and sent the messages.
Investigators say those messages contained Charriere’s plan to use GPS trackers and lock picking equipment to kidnap the woman and then shoot and kill her. Deputies then went to the suspect’s house in the 10500 block of Northwest Leahy Road and arrested Charriere.
Detectives were granted a warrant to search the house and inside they found a gun, extra ammo, zip ties, duct tape, lock picking tools and the packaging for a GPS tracker. Detectives later found the GPS tracker on a car connected to the victim.
If you have additional information about Charriere, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
