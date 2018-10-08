PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The family of a Portland man shot and killed near the Moda Center on Friday wants answers.
Markell Devon Jones, 44, was shot along with two other people near the intersection of Northeast Multnomah Street and Wheeler Avenue.
Portland police said Jones was shot several times. Another man and woman were also shot and are in the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers have not released their names, although Jones’ family said the man was his good friend.
Police said the woman was not intentionally targeted in the shooting.
The family said Jones and his friend were leaving the ‘Wild 'n Out’ performance at the Moda Center.
According to police, a nearby officer witnessed the shooting and arrested 35-year-old Robert J. James Jr. shortly after.
James appeared in a Multnomah County courtroom Monday to face a murder charge. He pleaded not guilty.
Court documents allege James fired a gun into a white Dodge Durango. The driver, a passenger and a woman standing at the nearby TriMet platform were all hit by gunfire.
The documents state the passenger, Jones, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Court documents also reveal that security cameras at the Moda Center captured the shooting.
James is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 16.
