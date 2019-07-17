TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - A man charged with killing his mother is now accused of plotting to kill his two brothers.
Michael Stuart Ross, 41, has been in jail since he was arrested in connection with the murder 73-year-old Diane Ross in May 2018.
Investigators said the victim was found dead in a home on the 17000 block of Southwest Shawnee Trail. A 47-year-old man identified as a brother to Michael Ross was also seriously injured at the scene.
Michael Ross is scheduled to face trial in the murder case in 2020. He is now facing additional charges of solicitation to commit aggravated murder.
Court documents state Ross asked another inmate at the Washington County Jail to kill his two older brothers and he offered the other inmate money to carry out the crimes.
The other inmate, Chan Hwang, is currently awaiting trial on sex abuse and rape charges, according to court records.
Michael Ross pleaded not guilty to the latest charges and is due back in court next month.
