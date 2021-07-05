Man charged with second-degree murder after death of 19-year-old man in St. Johns neighborhood

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One man is facing charges related to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man who was killed in the St. Johns neighborhood on June 19.
Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone shot at North Columbia Way and North Midway Avenue. Officers arrived and found 19-year-old Alexander Douglas Martinson critically wounded. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police said the medical examiner determined Martinson died as a result of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. Jaizion Nathaniel Propps is now facing two charges related to the shooting, second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.
