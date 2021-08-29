PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said a man is facing nearly 40 charges relating to sexual assault and believe there may be more victims they have not spoken with yet.

PPB said on March 16, an officer responded to a call at a hospital of a patient who had been sexually assaulted. The officer obtained information about the crime and forwarded it to the sex assault unit.

Corvallis man facing sodomy, sex abuse charges; more victims possible CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A 64-year-old man was arrested following a child sexual abuse investigation by the Benton County Sheriff's Office and t…

Detectives learned that the suspect, 60-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz, had targeted several other victims. The detectives worked for months to gather victim information and evidence. At this point, four victims have been identified.

On Tuesday, a Multnomah County Grand Jury indicted Rodriguez-Lanz on 39 different charges. Those include rape, kidnapping, sodomy, sexual abuse, robbery and other felonies.

Police said it is believed there are more victims. The sex crimes unit is looking to speak with anyone who may have been a victim of, or have information about crimes committed by Rodriguez-Lanz. Please contact Detective Kyffin Marcum at (503) 823-0462 or kyffin.marcum@portlandoregon.gov.