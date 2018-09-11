A 38-year-old man has been charged with violating a stalking protective order against Portland Police Bureau Chief Danielle Outlaw.
Chief Outlaw requested the stalking protective order against Eli F. Richey in Dec. 2017, and a Multnomah County Court judge issued the order to be permanent.
According to a court affidavit, Chief Outlaw was attending a public event outside City Hall on Aug. 26 and was taking a group photo when she heard a familiar voice say, "you know I gotta ensure police accountability."
Chief Outlaw then saw that Richey was standing “very close to her and reported that the contact made her feel fearful and angry,” according to the affidavit. The affidavit states that Chief Outlaw noticed Richey appeared to be filming because he had some type of recording device in his hand.
According to the affidavit, PPB obtained a copy of the video. It shows Richey directed his camera at Chief Outlaw and recorded her.
An arrest warrant for Richey was issued on Sept. 7, and Richey turned himself into the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Richey is being charged with three counts of violating a court's stalking protective order, a Class A misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.
Richey is due back in court on Oct. 19.
