ARCH CAPE, OR (KPTV) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a child who was swept away by the strong waves on the Oregon coast on Saturday.
Crews responded to the Arch Cape area Saturday afternoon.
Arch Cape is in Clatsop County between Cannon Beach and Manzanita.
The Coast Guard reported that a man and two children were swept out into the rough water. The man and one of the children were rescued, while crews searched for the second child.
A Coast Guard helicopter was deployed to assist in the search.
A Coast Guard spokesman said the man and girl who were recovered from the water were not responsive at the scene. They were taken to the hospital, but condition updates were not immediately available.
The ages of the children were also not immediately known.
Advisories were put in place for the coast Saturday, due to expected rough waters combined with unusually high tide, known as king tide.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
