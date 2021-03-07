Man cited after bomb threat at Keizer store

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man was cited after a report came in about a bomb threat being made inside a Dollar Tree store on Sunday morning. The store was located at 5014 River Road North in Keizer.
Investigators say an employee inside the store said an adult male was inside the store carrying a black duffel bag and the employees believed he was acting suspiciously. When confronted by an employee, the man said he had a bomb in the duffel bag.
When officers arrived they detained the man without any problems after he left the store. The Salem Police bomb squad was called in and determined the duffel bag did not contain explosives.
Todd Randall Schneider, 56, of Salem was cited and released for disorderly conduct and six unrelated warrants to his arrest.
As a precaution the Dollar Tree and a neighboring business were evacuated during the investigation. River Road was closed between Chemawa Road and Claggett Street for about two and a half hours during the incident.
