CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A Clackamas County deputy had to be treated in the hospital after a suspected drunk driver collided with his patrol car early Friday.

The crash happened shortly after midnight when driver, Jose Pahua Fernandez, 24, was heading southbound on I-205 near milepost 12.5 at a high rate of speed before rear ending a patrol vehicle on duty.

The deputy was then taken to a local hospital, treated and released with only minor injuries.

+3 Police arrest man for DUII after officers hit in car on I-84 PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said a suspected drunk driver hit a parked patrol car with two officers inside early Saturd…

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said following the crash, Fernandez showed signs of impairment and refused a sobriety test.

Fernandez was taken into custody for DUII-Alcohol and taken to Willamette Falls Hospital where a search warrant affidavit was prepared for blood work to confirm intoxication.

Fernandez was later cited and released from the hospital.