MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A 7-year-old girl was injured after a crash in McMinnville on Saturday, according to McMinnville police.
Officers and emergency crews responded to a reported vehicle versus a bicyclist crash in the 1100 block of southeast Millright Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.
Police said the girl was taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center and later Life-Flighted to Oregon Health Sciences University Hospital in Portland due to her injuries.
The driver, John Joseph Kemp, 19, of Burien, Washington was cited to appear at Yamhill County Circuit Court for DUII-alcohol, reckless driving and reckless endangering, according to police. Additional charges may possibly added pending a review from the Yamhill District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Jared Hansen at jared.hansen@mcminnvilleoreon.gov or 503-434-7303 and refer to case 20-3723.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
