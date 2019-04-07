PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man was cited in connection with a head-on crash that happened in north Portland last Saturday.
Portland police say 32-year-old Jorge Luis Cedillos-Paniagua was cited on charges of assault in the third degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), and reckless driving.
The crash occurred on March 30 near North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place.
Police say a GMC pickup truck was traveling west on Columbia Boulevard when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima sedan.
Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
