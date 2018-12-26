Man claims he was racially profiled by Portland DoubleTree hotel security guard

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The DoubleTree Hilton in downtown Portland is facing criticism after a man claims he was racially profiled in the lobby and told to leave the premises.
That man, who goes by Jermaine on Twitter, says he was a guest staying at the hotel while he was in Portland for a concert.
After the show and when he returned to the DoubleTree hotel he says he needed to take what he thought was an important call from his mother.
So, he went to a quiet spot in the lobby.
He says a couple of minutes into that conversation, a DoubleTree security guard approached him and asked him if he was staying at the hotel.
He says he told the security guard that he was guest at the hotel.
Then, he says the security guard asked what room he was staying in and Jermaine says his reply to the security guard was, “I don’t know.”
Jermaine claims he told the security guard he was having a phone conversation and wanted to be left alone.
All of this initial conversation with the security guard was not recorded on camera.
Jermaine claims the security guard continued to stand next to him and that’s when it appears he starts to record with his phone.
Watch the full video here.
In the video, the security guard tells Jermaine the police have been called and will be at the hotel soon.
Jermaine continues to ask why they called police when he claims he wasn’t bothering anyone and was just on a personal phone call in the lobby of the DoubleTree where he was staying in Portland.
Eventually, a manager shows up and talks with him about the situation.
The manager tells Jermaine it’s perfectly legal for the security guard to ask Jermaine those questions.
Jermaine claims he was asked to leave the premises once police arrived at the hotel.
The Portland Police Bureau confirms it responded and they spoke to Jermaine and offered him assistance in getting a new hotel, but he declined that offer.
He says he took his things from his room at the DoubleTree and went to another hotel to stay the night.
Following the situation that played out at the DoubleTree, Jermaine recorded a video on Instagram.
On Wednesday, the DoubleTree Portland issued this statement:
“The safety, security and comfort of our guests and associates is our top priority at the Doubletree by Hilton Portland. This incident that occurred over the holidays between our hotel and guest is unfortunate. We are sorry that this matter ended the way it did and have reached out to the gentleman in order to resolve this matter. We are place of public accommodation and place a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion and our hotel does not discriminate against any individual or group. We look forward to speaking with him.”
FOX 12 reached out to Jermaine for comment but has not heard back yet.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
