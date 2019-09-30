PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Days after attending his mother’s funeral, a Portland man went to check on her vacant home only to find an intruder.
Portland police on Sunday arrested 32-year-old Candance N. Irvin and charged her with first-degree trespassing.
The son, James Adams, told FOX 12 he held the suspect at gunpoint at the home off Southeast 92nd Avenue until police arrived.
“Had my gun in my hand, telling her to stay where she was,” Adams recalled.
Adams said his mother passed away a couple of months ago but her memorial service was just held a few days ago in eastern Oregon.
Adams told FOX 12 after he got back from the funeral he went to check on his mother’s home and found his troubled nephew there with others he didn’t know.
“That particular nephew would have known that that memorial was going on, and okay -- rather than go to the memorial for grandma, I’m going to break into her house and steal things,” Adams said. “There’s still beds in there, of course, they’ve pretty much trashed one of them, been doing cocaine or something on the other -- found a mirror with the residue."
Adams said the home had been broken into and some of his mother’s belongings were missing.
When Adams returned Sunday he brought a gun and called 911 when he found a strange woman in the bathroom and his nephew nowhere to be seen.
“I back out on to the porch – keeping her in sight at all times and she just kind of followed me out – came out, put the gun up, laid it down, told the police it was loaded, safety was on.” Adams said. “They arrested her, apparently she has some issues with the law, from the past.”
“The police did everything right, for their safety, for the safety of others,” Adams added. “They’re very commendable.”
Police told FOX 12 that they are also charging Irvin with first-degree burglary from an unrelated case.
