WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of sex abuse involving kids in Beaverton and Aloha was convicted on Monday of 17 counts of sex abuse.
Benito Juarez-Hernandez, a convicted sex offender, was sent to prison in 2014 for sexually abusing a minor, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says. While in prison, three additional victims came forward to report abuse perpetrated by Juarez-Hernandez.
A jury on Monday found Juarez-Hernandez guilty of two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, nine counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also investigated crimes committed by Juarez-Hernandez’s brother, Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez, who was sentenced to 55 years in prison for his crimes earlier this year.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
