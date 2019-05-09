PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man has been convicted of assault in connection to another man’s death near Portland State University in 2017.
David Michael Brown was convicted of one count of assault in the second degree and one count of assault in the third degree Thursday in connection 21-year-old Diego Tejeda-Manzo’s death.
Tejeda-Manzo was killed on Nov. 7, 2017 at the Vue Apartments in the 1700 block of Southwest Park Avenue, according to police, who say they found him lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound and significant facial injuries.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Tejeda-Manzo died at the scene after a fight.
Witnesses told law enforcement the fight included a group of men working together to beat Tejeda-Manzo, including holding him down as the others struck him and beat him over a concrete planter.
When the fight ended, Tejeda-Manzo tried to stand up, at which point Nicholas Hannan, one of the men involved in the fight, pulled out a gun and shot at him seven times, the attorney’s office says. The attorney’s office previously reported that Tejeda-Manzo was armed and shot back at Hannen, hitting him in abdomen.
Law enforcement arrested Hannan and David Michael Brown in connection to Tejeda-Manzo’s death.
Hannen in March this year was sentenced to 15 years in prison and three years of post-prison supervision after pleading guilty to charges of first degree manslaughter and second degree assault.
Brown will be back in court for sentencing on July 16, 2019.
