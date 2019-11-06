PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was convicted Wednesday of attacking three people in north Portland last year after he says they looked at him like he was “an attractive female”, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
The attorney’s office describes the attacks as “vicious” and says doctors had to wire one of the victim’s jaws shut and drill screws into his teeth, which prohibited him from eating solid food for six weeks.
Police said Brandon Frison attacked two of the victims as they were walking down the street Sept. 8, 2018 near North Lombard Street and North Denver Avenue.
The first victim heard someone run up behind him, and before he could turn around, he was knocked to the ground, briefly losing consciousness and suffering three separate facial fractures, according to testimony presented during trial.
The second victim said during trial that he was walking with the first victim and saw Frison “sucker-punch” the first victim. Frison then punched the second victim in the face, knocking him to the ground but not causing him to consciousness, according to the attorney’s office.
A witness said he saw Frison attack the two victims after Frison approached his car, tried to reach inside, and started flirting with his girlfriend, according to court testimony.
Frison then attacked a third person while they were walking their dog, according to the attorney’s office. During trial, that victim said doctors had to install plates in his jaw, which are expected to remain there permanently.
During Frison’s arrest last year, the attorney’s office says he confessed to assaulting the three men because he thought they looked at him like he was “an attractive female.”
Frison is due in court for sentencing Nov. 8.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
