GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man was convicted on charges including attempted murder for shooting a woman and her 9-year-old son in a Gresham apartment.
Rashad Banks, 26, was also convicted Monday on charges of burglary with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm with a firearm enhancement.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of Northeast 183rd Avenue at 4:30 a.m. May 22, 2017.
Four people were in the apartment at the time. Cherie Thompson, 29, and 9-year-old Lamar Horsley were found with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Thompson had been shot three times, while the boy was shot nine times.
Lamar lost his left eye in the shooting and continues to experience complications, including partial paralysis to the left side of his body, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Thompson testified that while she was in the bedroom with the three other people - including a 24-year-old man and 2-year-old girl - someone walked inside and started shooting indiscriminately. She testified that she screamed out for the person to stop because there were “babies in the room.”
The district attorney’s office said the 24-year-old man who was in the home “was uncooperative with investigators” and, “When called to testify at trial he claimed he could not remember nearly any of the facts that resulted in Lamar being shot.”
Investigators said the likely target of the shooting was the 24-year-old man, who was a rival gang member of the suspects.
Detectives located multiple 9 mm and .40 caliber shell casings inside the bedroom, which indicated the likely presence of more than one shooter, according to the district attorney’s office.
In all, three people were arrested in connection with this case: Banks, 26-year-old Nakiem Brown and 27-year-old Christopher Jordan.
Brown was acquitted Monday on all charges, except for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm with a firearm enhancement. He is due to be sentenced Feb. 18.
Jordan was acquitted on all charges in this case.
Along with Banks' convictions, he was also found not guilty on additional charges including two additional counts of attempted murder.
Banks is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 21.
“The violence that transpired on May 22, 2017 was unprecedented. It shocked the community and put real fear into the lives of so many people who believed that children were being targeted. We are remarkably proud of Lamar who had the strength and courage to come to court and testify. He is resilient, and he is a remarkable young boy. Today’s verdict does not diminish what happened to Lamar or his family, nor does it lessen the lasting trauma for the family and for the responding officers, paramedics, detectives, doctors and nurses,” according to Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill.
